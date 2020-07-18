The Samagi Jana Balawegaya says persons responsible for the demolition of a 13th century building in Kurunegala that is of historical importance, will be brought to book under an SJB led government.

Leader of the party Sajith Premadasa addressing a rally in Minneriya said people remember prior claims, that Buddhism was losing its place and the country and its culture was losing ground, however adding that today such change is being brought about by the government itself.

He charged that the incumbent administration is blatantly ruining the country’s culture and value.

Premadasa pointed out that Kurunegala is the Prime Minister’s district, whilst the Premier also remains the Minister of Buddhism and Culture.

He therefore questioned as why the Prime Minister is yet to resolve the relevant issue.

The building is believed to have been demolished by the Kurunegala Municipal Council.

The building that was demolished dates back to the 13th century Kurunegala Kingdom Era and is believed to be an ancient ‘Kings Assembly Hall’.

The Director General of Archaeology said the building that was purportedly demolished, is considered an archaeological conservation site under the Antiquities and Monuments Ordinance of No.09 of 1940.

(Source: News Radio)