Eight police officers injured when unruly mob hurled stones at the Angulana Police Station, police said on Friday.

Sri Lanka Police said 14 suspects including nine women who were arrested for damaging public property will be produced in court on Friday (July 17).

A tense situation was reported close to the Angulana Police Station on Thursday (July 16), after a police officer involved in shooting a man to death recently, was not produced in court.

Tear gas was used to control the situation.

According to the Police Media Division a group of around 75 to 100 people including relatives of the victim who passed away in the shootout were involved in the incident, hurling stones at the Angulana Police station.

