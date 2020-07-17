The government could not be blamed for the reduction in people’s incomes because the coronavirus pandemic had affected the entire world, Media and Higher Education Minister Bandula Gunawardane said yesterday.

Responding to questions at the weekly post-Cabinet news conference held at the Information Department, Gunawardane said that the pandemic had resulted in millions losing their jobs worldwide.

Gunawardena claimed that Sri Lankan workers were comparatively better off.

The government had requested the private sector to provide relief to their employees, the Minister noted.

Gunawardena said that with most airports locked down globally, businesses had suffered due to a drop in production and exports.

Some employees had not turned up for work, out of fear of contracting the Coronavirus disease, Gunawardane added.

(Source: The Island – By Zacki Jabbar)