Police fired tear gas to disperse a group of residents who acted violently at the Angulana Police station and pelted stones in protest of the recent death of a fisherman.

Police said they acted in this manner after the case in this incident was taken up in the court today.

Earlier, the Acting IGP interdicted three police officers in connection with the shooting incident.

The 39-year-old fisherman travelling in a three-wheeler was stopped at a police roadblock at Lunawa, Moratuwa and was shot dead by police following an altercation on July 10.

