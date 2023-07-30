14 injured in bus accident in Galahitiya
Posted by Editor on July 30, 2023 - 10:14 am
At least 14 passengers were injured and hospitalised due to a road accident involving a private passenger bus in the Galahitiya area in Rakwana this morning (July 30).
The accident took place after the bus which was travelling from Colombo to Monaragala, overturned on the road between 5.00 AM to 6.00 AM today.
According to sources, the accident happened as a result of the driver falling asleep on the wheel.
The injured passengers were admitted to the Kahawatta Hospital.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Crisis-hit Sri Lanka invites Japan to resume investment July 30, 2023
- 14 injured in bus accident in Galahitiya July 30, 2023
- Along with Japan and India, China can join debt relief effort for Sri Lanka – Nirmala Sitharaman July 30, 2023
- Two persons, including a Russian national, died in a motor accident in Ududumbara July 29, 2023
- Japanese Foreign Minister discusses cooperation and regional stability with Sri Lanka President July 29, 2023