14 injured in bus accident in Galahitiya

Posted by Editor on July 30, 2023 - 10:14 am

At least 14 passengers were injured and hospitalised due to a road accident involving a private passenger bus in the Galahitiya area in Rakwana this morning (July 30).

The accident took place after the bus which was travelling from Colombo to Monaragala, overturned on the road between 5.00 AM to 6.00 AM today.

According to sources, the accident happened as a result of the driver falling asleep on the wheel.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Kahawatta Hospital.