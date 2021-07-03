14 more Delta COVID variant cases identified in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has reported another 14 cases of the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said.

Accordingly, 18 Delta variant cases have been detected in the country thus far.

The Delta variant cases have been detected from samples obtained from the Colombo, Galle, Matara and Trincomalee districts.

Speaking at a press conference today (July 03) Dr. Herath said that there is a risk of Delta COVID-19 clusters emerging in the country.

He says that there can be many persons who have contracted Delta variant as the infection is not visible to the naked eye. Therefore if persons who come in contact with them do not follow proper health guidelines, the virus can spread easily, he added.

The opinion of this variant having been found in some areas is due to various statements made without any weight, he said.

“No one in the health sector has said such a thing during research or with evidence. It takes longer to detect this virus than a normal PCR test. It will take a few days. This is a complex process.”

On an inquiry regarding the report of the Sri Jayawardenapura University research, Dr. Hemantha said that they work according to the samples received. ​He said that they have received samples of 05 confirmed to have been infected.

Sri Lanka has also taken certain precautionary measures including the imposition of entry bans on individuals from high risk regions.