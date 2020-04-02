Apr 02 2020 April 2, 2020 April 2, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

151 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus - COVID-19

One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 151, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 21 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 3 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 151
Active Cases – 127
New Cases – 5
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 251
Recovered & Discharged – 21
Deaths – 3

