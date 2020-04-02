Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the fourth death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 58-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 4.

Total Confirmed Cases – 151

Active Cases – 126

New Cases – 5

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 251

Recovered & Discharged – 21

Deaths – 4