Apr 02 2020 April 2, 2020 April 2, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

4th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Posted in

Coronavirus - COVID-19

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the fourth death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 58-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 4.

Total Confirmed Cases – 151
Active Cases – 126
New Cases – 5
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 251
Recovered & Discharged – 21
Deaths – 4

Share on FB