Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 159, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 24 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 4 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 159

Active Cases – 131

New Cases – 8

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 250

Recovered & Discharged – 24

Deaths – 4