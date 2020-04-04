Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 5th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 44-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Welikanda Hospital today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 5.

Total Confirmed Cases – 159

Active Cases – 130

New Cases – 8

Total number of individuals in hospitals – 250

Recovered & Discharged – 24

Deaths – 5