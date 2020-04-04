5th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka
Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 5th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.
A 44-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Welikanda Hospital today.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 5.
Total Confirmed Cases – 159
Active Cases – 130
New Cases – 8
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 250
Recovered & Discharged – 24
Deaths – 5
