Apr 04 2020 April 4, 2020

5th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 5th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 44-year-old male coronavirus patient died while receiving treatment at the Welikanda Hospital today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 5.

Total Confirmed Cases – 159
Active Cases – 130
New Cases – 8
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 250
Recovered & Discharged – 24
Deaths – 5

