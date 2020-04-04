More than 2,000 people in and around an apartment complex at Maradana have been placed under self-isolation, according to a senior medical officer.

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has taken the strict action following the death of a 73-year old patient living in the apartment at Arnold Ratnayake Mawatha in Maradana, near the Fire Brigade.

CMC’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni yesterday said that initially

18 apartments in the building including that of the deceased had been isolated from other residents in the area.

It is understood that the daughter, son-in-law, grandson, and granddaughter of the deceased have been sent to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases at Angoda.

The Island inquiries reveal 308 people who had maintained contact with COVID–19 patient identified within the Colombo city limit have been subjected to quarantine.

This third COVID-19 death in Sri Lanka was reported from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) on Wednesday. He had been transferred there by the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Health Ministry said the deceased, who had been suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease, was in a critical condition at the time of hospitalization.

(Source: The Island – By Ifham Nizam)