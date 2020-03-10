A group of 166 persons including 164 Sri Lankans and two South Korean nationals, who arrived at the Katunayake International Airport this morning from South Korea, have been sent to the special Quarantine facility in Batticaloa.

The director of health services, Director General, Doctor Anil Jasinghe said that passengers arriving from South Korea, Italy and Iran to the Katunayake airport will be quarantined from today onwards.