Lawyers of MP Ravi Karunanayake filed a petition before appeal court requesting to annul the arrest warrant issued against him by the Fort magistrate through a writ order.

Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake on Friday issued arrest warrants on Ravi Karunanayake and nine others over the Central Bank bond scam.

The CID officers yesterday (09) visited Karunanayake’s residence in Battaramulla for the third consecutive day, however, they were unable place him under arrest.