Although we stood firm by Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the presidential election despite threats within our own ranks, we are now being attacked like animals by leaders of the government, SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara said.

Speaking at a meeting of SLFP members in Pothuhera, he said some people have become so ungrateful to forget President Gotabaya Rajapaksa garnered 6.9 million votes at the presidential election as the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had a coalition with SLFP and other leftist parties.

“Prior to the presidential election, there were different views within the SLFP with some suggesting to contest under the hand symbol while others rooting for the United National Party (UNP). Had we taken a decision on those lines, Gotabaya would have been defeated. Nevertheless, we stood by him. But some people have forgotten this fact and degrade us to the level of dogs,” he said.

On a different note, he said government leaders lashed out at the SLFP and its leader Maithripala Sirisena instead of attacking the common enemy, the UNP.

“They did not do it before the presidential election. They have already started their campaign of destroying the SLFP. It will not be easy. They must understand that without the SLFP, there will be no SLPP. As a government, we have not been able to bring down the prices of essential goods. Issues created by the former regime still haunt. While requesting for a two-thirds majority from people, they attack the SLFP and Maithripala Sirisena who supported them to come to power. They are asking people not to vote for anyone who maintains links with Maithripala Sirisena,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Adhikari Mudiyanse)