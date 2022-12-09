165 dairy cows killed due to extreme cold in Sri Lanka

At least 165 dairy cows were reported dead in Kilinochchi, Sri Lanka due to the extreme cold weather that gripped the island over the past few days, area residents said.

According to residents, calves and cows that could not bear the cold caused by the inclement weather had died while they were kept inside their sheds.

The Kilinochchi Disaster Management Centre said that temperature drops as low as 17 degrees were recorded over the past few days.

The Disaster Management Centre added that the number of animals killed due to the extreme weather conditions could be higher.

(Courtesy: Daily Mirror)