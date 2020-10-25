Oct 25 2020 October 25, 2020 October 25, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

16th COVID-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus - COVID-19

Another patient who tested positive for the Coronavirus has died today, marking the 16th death reported in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19.

A 70-year-old male coronavirus patient from Colombo 02 area died while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital today.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 16.

Total Confirmed Cases 7,872
Active Cases 4,053
New Cases for the day 351
Observation in hospitals 537
Recovered & Discharged 3,803
Total Deaths 16
