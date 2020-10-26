The four Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) MPs who voted in favour of the ‘20A’, had been asked to explain their position to the High Command of the party, SLMC Secretary, Nizam Kariapper said on Saturday.

“Consequent to the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) Parliamentary group meeting, the leader of the SLMC Rauff Hakeem, summoned its parliamentary group for a meeting at his residence Friday evening. After a lengthy discussion on the matters relating to vote on ‘20A’, it was decided that the SLMC members of parliament, who voted in favour of ‘20A’ should be asked to explain their position to the High Command of the Party, enabling it to take further steps on this matter,” he said.

The party Leader, party Secretary and the four rebel MPs namely, H.M.M. Harees, Faizal Cassim, M Thowfeek, Nazeer Ahamed were present at Friday’s meeting.

“The leader also informed that the High Command must meet at the earliest possible date, to deliberate on this issue,” Kariapper said.

A number of SLMC MPs voted in support of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution last week.

