17 of 20 chemical samples in Middeniya linked to Meth production

Posted by Editor on September 14, 2025 - 12:55 pm

A majority of the chemical samples found buried on a plot of land in Thalawa, Middeniya, have been confirmed to contain crystal methamphetamine (ICE).

This was revealed following tests conducted by the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board.

According to the Board’s report, 17 out of the 20 samples collected from Middeniya contained chemicals used to produce crystal methamphetamine (ICE).

The Board stated that the report was handed over to the Western Province (North) Crime Division last Friday (September 12).

The stock of chemicals was discovered on September 5, 2025, buried on land in Thalawa, Middeniya.

It was uncovered following the interrogation of an organized criminal known as “Backhoe Saman,” who is currently in remand custody.