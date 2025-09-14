Sep 14 2025 September 14, 2025 September 14, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka to abolish MPs’ pensions with retrospective effect

Parliament of Sri Lanka

Parliament of Sri Lanka. (Photo credit: Parliament Media)

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa announced that legislation is being drafted to abolish the pensions of Members of Parliament in Sri Lanka.

He said the law will be enforced with retrospective effect, ensuring that it applies to both current and former MPs.

The Minister stressed that it is not the responsibility of the public to provide a livelihood for politicians.

Dr. Jayatissa made these remarks at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a permanent building for the Balapitiya Main Post Office.

