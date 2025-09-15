Sri Lanka launches major renovation of Pettah Central Bus Stand

Posted by Editor on September 15, 2025 - 8:36 am

The major development project to renovate the Central Bus Stand in Pettah will be launched today (September 15) under the patronage of Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This is the first time in 60 years that the Pettah Central Bus Stand is undergoing development. The bus stand was established in 1964 by the Ceylon Transport Board (CTB).

Functioning as the main hub for inter-provincial and intercity bus services centered around Colombo, the facility handles between 1,500 and 2,000 bus departures daily. It is also the country’s most important transport center, providing services for nearly one million passengers traveling to different parts of Sri Lanka every day.

Due to the lack of proper renovations for decades, the bus stand’s access roads, bus yards, passenger waiting areas, driver and conductor restrooms, administrative buildings, as well as sanitation and drainage systems, have deteriorated into very poor condition. As a result, passengers have faced severe difficulties.

Recognizing the urgent need, the development project was launched today (September 15) under the Clean Sri Lanka program, with an investment of 424 million rupees. Engineering support for the project is being provided by the Sri Lanka Air Force, while the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), and several other institutions are also contributing to the initiative.

Under the new project, restrooms, information and communication centers, security systems, and several other facilities will be established.