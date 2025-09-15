Maradana Railway Station renovation begins today

Posted by Editor on September 15, 2025 - 8:45 am

The project to renovate the Maradana Railway Station under the “Dream Destination” program will be launched today (September 15) under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This initiative is part of the national program to renovate 100 railway stations across the island.

The Maradana Railway Station, which was opened on November 9, 1908, has continued to function as one of the country’s main railway stations up to the present day.

The renovation project aims to improve public facilities at railway stations, making them more convenient and secure, while promoting a sustainable transport system that supports a better quality of life.

The first phase began on September 2, 2025, with the renovation of the Talpe Railway Station in Galle.

The objectives of the program are to maintain reliable railway services and contribute to the growth of the tourism industry.

The renovation of the Maradana Railway Station, which begins today, has been planned to preserve its historical value.

In addition, several related services will be introduced, including the installation of signal and light warning systems at unsafe railway crossings.