Sri Lanka Police bust Crystal Meth production site in Hambantota

Posted by Editor on September 15, 2025 - 12:28 pm

Sri Lanka Police have uncovered a crystal methamphetamine (ICE) production site in the Hambantota area during a raid carried out by the Kalutara Crimes Division.

The raid was conducted based on information obtained during the interrogation of Suranga from Embilipitiya, who is currently in custody under a detention order. Further questioning of Suranga, under a detention order issued by the Panadura Magistrate’s Court, led to the arrest of a 21-year-old youth from Arukgoda, Panadura.

Information revealed during his interrogation directed police to a house in the Mayurapura area of Hambantota. Inside the premises, officers found 14 cans containing 52 liters of chemicals suspected to have been used in producing crystal meth, along with other production equipment.

A vehicle parked at the premises was also seized. Police confirmed that the vehicle is registered under the name of a member of an organized crime gang currently living abroad. Investigations revealed that the same vehicle had been previously used by organized criminal “Panadura Nilanga,” who is now in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Police further uncovered that crystal meth had been produced at the Hambantota house in collaboration with several Iranian nationals. These foreign suspects have since fled the country.