Colombo Central Bus Terminal undergoes first major overhaul in 60 years

Posted by Editor on September 15, 2025 - 4:57 pm

The Colombo Central Bus Terminal Renovation Project was officially launched this morning (September 15) under the patronage of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, as part of the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme.

In line with the government’s policy of “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life,” the project is being implemented with an allocation of Rs. 425 million under the Clean Sri Lanka initiative.

This is the first time in 60 years that the terminal has been completely closed for full redevelopment, which aims to transform it into a modern and attractive bus terminal equipped with all necessary facilities.

The project is being carried out with the direct labour contribution of the Sri Lanka Air Force, along with the support and collaboration of the Colombo Municipal Council, Ceylon Electricity Board, National Water Supply and Drainage Board, Road Development Authority, and Urban Development Authority. In addition, organizations such as NIO Engineering have voluntarily extended their support to this national endeavour.

The renovation is scheduled for completion by April 2026, ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Addressing the event, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Ratnayake emphasized that no country can achieve development without strengthening public transport. He highlighted that public transport plays a vital role in a nation’s economy and added that providing citizens with a safe, affordable, and convenient service will accelerate Sri Lanka’s economic growth targets.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the commencement of the renovation and also inspected the project site.

The event was attended by Deputy Speaker Mohammed Rizvie Salih, Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing Anura Karunathilaka, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena, Members of Parliament, Western Province Governor Hanif Yousoof, Colombo Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar, Secretary of Defence Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, senior officers of the Tri-Forces, officials of the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, government officials, and other distinguished invitees.