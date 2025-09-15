Sampath Manamperi to surrender over ICE chemical discovery in Middeniya

Posted by Editor on September 15, 2025 - 5:11 pm

The lawyer representing Sampath Manamperi informed the Court of Appeal today (September 15) that his client is ready to surrender to the relevant Magistrate’s Court.

This is in connection with the discovery of two containers in the Middeniya area, allegedly containing chemicals suspected to be used for manufacturing crystal methamphetamine (ICE).

After considering a writ petition filed by Manamperi’s legal team, the Court of Appeal ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure his safety once he surrenders.

The court also directed that investigating officers be informed of this order.

Sampath Manamperi is currently in hiding and is wanted for arrest over the incident.