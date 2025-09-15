Housing Development Authority Technical Officer arrested for bribe in Galle

A Technical Officer attached to the Housing Development Authority office in Galle has been arrested today (September 15) on bribery charges.

According to a complaint made by a resident of the Pitigala area, the officer had demanded a bribe of Rs. 50,000 to provide the necessary technical assistance and recommendation to obtain a Rs. 1,000,000 financial grant for house construction.

The complainant had received the first installment of Rs. 146,000 on August 19, 2025 and paid Rs. 25,000 of it as a bribe to the suspect. Later, the officer allegedly requested another Rs. 25,000 to continue the process and give the final recommendation.

Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested the suspect today (September 15) at around 11:45 AM while he was at the Development Division of the Divisional Secretariat Office in Niyagama.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Baddegama Magistrate’s Court.