Maradana Railway Station renovation project launched under “Dream Destination” initiative

Posted by Editor on September 15, 2025 - 8:00 pm

The renovation project of the Maradana Railway Station was officially launched this morning (September 15) under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, as part of the “Dream Destination” initiative in line with the Clean Sri Lanka programme.

The project is part of the government’s national programme to modernize 100 railway stations across the country under the theme “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life.” It is being implemented by the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation in collaboration with public-private partnerships and the Clean Sri Lanka programme.

The initiative aims to build a sustainable, modern, and standardized public transport system. Its key objectives include enhancing public facilities at railway stations, creating safe and comfortable spaces for passengers, and ensuring accessibility for people with special needs. The project also focuses on preserving the historical and architectural value of railway stations while transforming them into attractive and welcoming spaces.

During the ceremony, President Dissanayake unveiled a commemorative plaque and carried out an inspection tour of the Maradana Railway Station, visiting areas such as the control room. On the same occasion, the Railway Department was introduced to the new Sinhala computer font, “Ruhunu Kumari.”

The Maradana Railway Station, one of the most important railway hubs in Sri Lanka and the second largest in the Colombo District, will undergo modernization while safeguarding its heritage.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake highlighted that the railway service had long been neglected and weakened by outdated political practices, which also affected railway employees. He emphasized that this programme brings together railway trade unions, passengers, local communities, and the private sector to ensure an efficient service that meets public transportation needs, builds trust in the railway system, and promotes tourism. The Minister expressed confidence that all stakeholders would continue to support the initiative.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena, Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof, Colombo Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar, Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Senior Professor Kapila C. Perera, General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways Ravindra Padmapriya, along with senior government and security officials, railway department officers, Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat representatives, private sector partners, and school students.