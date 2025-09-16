Sri Lanka introduces digital signatures for state officials

A digital signature system has been introduced to state officials in Sri Lanka to make official duties easier and more efficient.

Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government Dr. A.H.M.H. Abayarathna said that the government’s goal is to digitalize the public service and guide it towards a new path.

He made these remarks yesterday (September 15) at an event held to introduce digital signatures to officials of the Home Affairs Division of the Ministry.

The Minister said his objective is to create an efficient public service that meets the expectations of the people. He added that this new technology should be expanded up to the level of Grama Niladhari officers.

Under this program, the digitization of signatures of officials attached to District Secretariats and Divisional Secretariats under the Home Affairs Division has been launched. The initiative is being implemented in line with the Electronic Transactions Act No. 19 of 2006, which designates LankaPay as the certification authority for digital signatures.

Officials said the move will help avoid delays in handling correspondence and enable a faster, more productive service to the public.