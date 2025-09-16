Sunil Watagala files CID complaint over false claims
Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Sunil Watagala has lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding hateful and false statements circulated about him on social media.
He said legal action will be taken under both civil and criminal law against those who created and spread such claims.
Recently, posts on social media alleged that the Deputy Minister had purchased a house in a housing complex in the Colombo area. Responding to the allegation through a Facebook post, Mr. Watagala stated that the claim is completely false and malicious.
He stressed that there is no truth whatsoever in the story and that he has never engaged in any act that would betray the trust placed in him by his party and the public.
The Deputy Minister also highlighted that, as a lawyer and political activist, he has always stood firmly for the freedom of expression. However, he said the misuse of that freedom amounts to an insult to all the individuals who made sacrifices to secure it.
Mr. Watagala further noted that civil legal action will be taken to claim damages from those responsible for spreading the false and hateful propaganda.
