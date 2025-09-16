Sri Lanka sees over 75,000 tourist arrivals in first half of September 2025

Posted by Editor on September 16, 2025 - 10:08 am

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has announced that 75,358 tourists visited the country during the first two weeks of September.

According to the latest data, India remained the leading source market with 21,389 visitors, making up 28.4% of total arrivals. The United Kingdom followed with 5,714 tourists, while 4,817 visitors arrived from Germany, 4,056 from China, and 3,834 from France.

Meanwhile, total tourist arrivals for 2025 have now reached 1,641,881. Of this number, 346,984 are from India, 156,855 from the United Kingdom, and 120,314 from Russia.

In August 2025 alone, 198,235 foreign nationals visited Sri Lanka, which marked a 20.4% increase compared to August 2024.