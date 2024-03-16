18 Police officers including 8 Senior DIGs and CID Director transferred

18 senior police officers including 8 Senior Deputy Generals of Police (SDIGs) and the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) have been transferred with immediate effect, the Police said.

The transfers were made under the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, pursuant to a decision made by the National Police Commission.

The list of transferred police officers is as follows:

1. SDIG W. L. A. S. Priyantha Weerasuriya – From Crimes and Traffic Division to the North Central Province

2. SDIG S. C. Medawatta – From Southern Province to Training & Higher Training Division

3. SDIG R. L. Kodituwakku – From Support Service Division to Crimes and Traffic Division

4. SDIG M. D. R. S. Daminda – From North Central Province to Support Service Division

5. SDIG K. P. M. Gunaratna – From Northern Province to Western Province

6. SDIG K. V. D. A. J. Karavita – From Training & Higher Training Division to Community Police, Tourism & Investment Division

7. SDIG S. W. M. Senaratne – From Community Police, Tourism & Investment Division to Southern Province

8.SDIG T. C. A. Dhanapala – From Special Branch to Northern Province

9. DIG N. L. C. Sampath Kumara – From Badulla Division to Special Branch

10. SSP B. M. A. Bandaranayaka – From Negombo Division to Kandy Division

11. SSP A. G. U. C. Herath – From Police Headquarters (Private Assistant to DIG – Administration) to Kurunegala Division

12. SSP E. M. M. S. Dehideniya – From Mount Lavinia Division to Criminal Investigation Department (Director)

13. SSP B. A. E. Prasanna – From Kalutara Division to Mount Lavinia Division

14. SSL C. K. Rathnayake – From Kandy Division to Panadura Division

15. SSP P.M.D.U.B. Palihawadana – From Theldeniya Division to Kandy Division (DIG)

16. SSP K.G.A.K. Piyasekara – From CID (Director) to Kalutara Division

17. SSP W.M.S. Wedage – From Panadura Division to Theldeniya Division

18. SP T. H. E. L. Perera (Negombo Division) – Appointed as Negombo Division OIC