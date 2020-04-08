Apr 08 2020 April 8, 2020 April 8, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

186 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka

One more patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 186, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 42 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 6 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 186
Active Cases – 138
New Cases – 1
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 228
Recovered & Discharged – 42
Deaths – 6

