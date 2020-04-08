188 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Two more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 188, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 42 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 6 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 188
Active Cases – 140
New Cases – 3
Total number of individuals in hospitals – 228
Recovered & Discharged – 42
Deaths – 6
Share on FB