200 kg of heroin seized, nine arrested in joint operation in Weligama

More than 200 kg of heroin has been seized and nine suspects have been arrested by Police in a special operation in Mirissa in Weligama this morning.

Raid conducted with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy, Police Narcotics Bureau and the Coast Guard, authorities seized the stock to be concealed within a vessel.

The raid had been carried out based on a tip-off received by the State Intelligence Service (SIS).

The contraband of narcotics was seized when it was brought in a small boat. The heroin was found concealed in gas tanks and gunny bags.

Police said a fishing trawler that left for fishing on May 11 reportedly shifted the consignment of heroin into the small boat.

Police said investigations are underway to arrest the suspects who were in the fishing trawler.