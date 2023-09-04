2022 A/L results released

Posted by Editor on September 4, 2023 - 4:30 pm

The results of the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examinations 2022 have been released online, the Department of Examination announced.

Accordingly, the results can be viewed on the following websites: www.doenets.lk.

A total of 232,797 school applicants and 31,136 private applicants sat for the examination and faced all three subjects making it to a total number of 263,933 applicants appearing for the exam.

Meanwhile, a total of 166,938 (63.3%) candidates including 149,487 school candidates and 17,451 private candidates have qualified to enter universities, the ministry said.

Meanwhile the results of 84 candidates who had faced the exam have been suspended, he said.