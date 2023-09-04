Litro gas prices increased from tonight (September 04)

September 4, 2023

Litro Gas Lanka has increased the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders with effect from midnight today (September 04).

Speaking at a special press conference held a short while ago, Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris announced the price revisions.

Revised prices are as follows: