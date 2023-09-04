Litro gas prices increased from tonight (September 04)
Posted by Editor on September 4, 2023 - 10:30 am
Litro Gas Lanka has increased the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders with effect from midnight today (September 04).
Speaking at a special press conference held a short while ago, Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris announced the price revisions.
Revised prices are as follows:
- 12.5 kg cylinder – Rs. 3,127 (increased by Rs. 145)
- 5 kg cylinder – Rs. 1,256 (increased by Rs. 58)
- 2.3 kg cylinder – Rs. 587 (increased by Rs. 26)
