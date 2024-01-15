2023 A/L Exam Agricultural Science paper leak: Examination center head’s peon arrested

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested another person in connection with the alleged leakage of Agricultural Science I & II question papers of the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, worked as a peon for the exam center chief at Moratuwa Maha Vidyalaya.

On January 14, 2024, the CID also arrested a Agricultural Science teacher from a popular government school in Ampara in relation to the same incident.

The 52-year-old male teacher, who also conducts tuition classes for A/L students, was found to have the leaked Agricultural Science I & II question papers written in his own handwriting at his home.

He was remanded in custody until January 26, 2024, after he was produced before the Ampara Magistrate’s Court.

In response to reports of leaked questions, the Department of Examinations decided to invalidate the Agricultural Science I & II question papers which students faced on January 10, 2024, for the 2023 G.C.E. A/L examination.

The Department declared the test paper invalid due to the leakage of several questions before the exam date.

The rescheduled date for the paper will be announced later by the Department of Examinations.