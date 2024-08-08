24 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 8, 2024 - 7:25 pm

Two more candidates placed their cash deposits today (August 8) with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka for the upcoming Presidential Election, bringing the total number of candidates to 24.

According to the Election Commission, the candidates who placed deposits today are Anura Sidney Jayarathne and D.M. Bandaranayake, both running as independent candidates.

The Election Commission officially announced that the Presidential election will be held on September 21, 2024.

The candidates include a mix of independent contenders and representatives from various political parties.

Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far: