24 Grama Niladhari divisions in 12 districts isolated from tomorrow

Twenty-four Grama Niladhari Divisions in twelve districts will be isolated from 4.00 am tomorrow (June 21), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, the following areas will be under isolation until further notice:

Colombo District

Dematagoda police area:

Aramaya Pedesa

66 Watta

Gampaha District

Biyagama police area:

Yatihena Grama Niladhari Division

Meegahawatta police area:

Siyambalapewatta Grama Niladhari Division

Kiribathgoda police area:

Nahena Grama Niladhari Division

Ampara District

Samanthurai police area:

New Walathapitiya village

Batticaloa District

Eravur police area:

Eravur Grama Niladhari Division

Valachchenai police area:

Meeravodi East

Meeravodi West

Manchakolai Baduriya Grama Niladhari Division

Ratnapura District

Kolonna police area:

Dapane Grama Niladhari Division

Ratnapura police area:

Kelandagala Grama Niladhari Division

Mulle Kanda Watta

Kottala Grama Niladhari Division

Kalutara District

Kalutara North police area:

Mahawaskaduwa South

Kalutara South police area:

Mineritenna Tsunami Village

Jaffna District

Manipay police area:

Sawatkaddu Grama Niladhari Division

Matale District

Mahawela police area:

Demada Oya

Nikagolla

Nikagolla North Grama Niladhari Division

Laggala police area:

Kivulawadiya

Guruwela Grama Niladhari Division

Puttalam District

Madampe police area:

Marakkalagama Grama Niladhari Division

Nuwara Eliya District

Ginigathhena police area:

Kadawala Watta area in the Carolina Estate

Galle District

Induruwa police area:

Bolthuduvagama in Gonagala Grama Niladhari Division

Matara District

Weligama police area:

Pelana South Grama Niladhari Division