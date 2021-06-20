New guidelines when travel restrictions are lifted

New guidelines have been issued to be followed when travel restrictions are lifted as of 4.00 am tomorrow.

The guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services will be effective from tomorrow till the 5th of July.

According to the directives, only two persons will be allowed to leave homes at any given time, while private vehicles and taxis can only transport two individuals.

All state and private sector organisations have been instructed to operate with minimum employees present, with employees urged to work from home as much as possible.

Persons employed at industrial zones, such as the apparel sector, must function within a bio bubble.

Accordingly, several establishments that were closed previously have been granted consent to open.

Agriculture, plantations, banks, financial institutions, pawning shops, garages, service stations, timber mills, construction shops and laundries will be allowed to open.

Meanwhile, salons and barber shops and clothing stores will be allowed to open.

However the guidelines state that such establishments will be allowed to open under strict conditions, dedicated to such facilities.

The conduct of examinations, function of gyms, indoor stadiums, pools, private indoor events, religious places, libraries, cinemas museums, dining-in at restaurants, indoor gatherings, pubs and bars, casinos, clubs, betting centres, spas and hotels rest houses and guest houses will not be allowed to open or function.

(Source: News Radio)