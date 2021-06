Five more Grama Niladhari divisions in Nuwara-Eliya District will be isolated with immediate effect, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, the following GN divisions in Kothmale Police area have been declared as isolated areas:

Kothmale Police Area:

Kaludamada

Hapugasthalawa

Weerapura

Beramana South

Pahalagoraka Oya