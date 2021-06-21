Seven including UC Chairman arrested for hosting party in Talawakele

The Chairman of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council and six others have been arrested for hosting a party at a private banquet hall near the Upper Kotmale Reservoir in Talawakele today.

The Talawakele police arrested the Chairman and others following a complaint made to the 119 emergency unit that the chairman was holding a party involving several supporters of the Ceylon Workers’ Congress.

Police said another group that was attending the party fled when the police arrived at the scene.

Police have also taken into custody the cab belonging to the Urban Council.

Police said legal action would be taken against the Chairman and six others for violating the quarantine law.

They would be directed for self-quarantine, police said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Ranjith Rajapaksa)