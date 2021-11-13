28-hour water cut in and around Colombo today

A 28-hour water cut will be in effect in parts of Colombo from 8:00 PM today till midnight tomorrow.

Accordingly, the water supply to Colombo 04, 05, 06, 07, 08, the Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte and Kaduwela Municipal Council areas and the Maharagama and Boralesgamuwa Urban Council areas will be suspended for 28 hours from 8 tonight.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board said the water supply will be disrupted for maintenance activities after a sudden leak in the main transmission line from Ambatale to the Kotte water storages.

Authorities request the public in said areas to store sufficient water in advance.

(Source: News Radio)