The Excise notification has been issued by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa amending the excise duty with effect from November 13, as per the 2022 budget.

The revised prices of alcohol:

Local alcohol 01 type (750ml) by Rs 96.

Another 2 types of local alcohol (750ml) by Rs 103.

Foreign liquor (750ml) by Rs 126.

Wine (750ml) by Rs 14.40.

Beer (330ml – 5% less) by Rs 3.

Beer (330ml – 5% more) by Rs. 14.96.