Budget 2022 lacks vision to overturn crisis – Anura Kumara

The Government has failed to address burning issues in the country, including the organic fertiliser crisis, Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said on Friday (12).

Addressing the Media after Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa’s Budget speech, Dissanayake said that according to the Appropriation Bill, the Government expenditure for 2022 is Rs 5.2 trillion. However, the revenue was estimated at Rs 2.2 trillion. It means the Government will have to borrow Rs. 3 trillion, said Dissanayake.

Speaking further, he said, “The main problem the people are facing now is the high cost of living. However, when we look at these budget proposals, we cannot find any solution for the cost of living. Also, the Budget does not provide remedies to resolve the shortage of certain commodities in the market. The Government pledged to provide compensation for the farmers for crop damages. But this Appropriation Bill has ignored their plight. The Finance Minister said that Supplementary Estimations would not be brought to Parliament again. It means, allocations are made only through the Appropriation Bill. So, there will be no solution for organic fertiliser crisis either. This Bill is a perfect example of how the current economic policy which is being followed for a prolonged period has destroyed the economy.

The Appropriation Bill clearly lacks the vision to change the crisis situation in the country. It’s only a mere document.”

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Gagani Weerakoon and Methmalie Dissanayake)