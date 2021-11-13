Budget, only a set of empty proposals – Sajith

The Budget 2022 presented by the government is an attempt to deceive the people, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said yesterday (12).

Premadasa pointed out that the people expected a progressive budget, however it only carries empty promises.

Premadasa noted, “The people wanted a pro-people budget but they only got some nonsense. There is no structure in this budget. There is no plan to reduce the budget deficit. There is no programme to address the cost of living inflation. There is no programme to build people’s lives. There is no system to uplift the farmer. This is but a Somalian style budget. This is a budget that deceived the people.”

Premadasa furthered, “This Budget is like a blank slate with no short-term, medium-term or long-term plans to improve the economic condition of the people.

Not only that, this is a budget without any salary increments for public servants and private sector employees. In short, it is a document that has forgotten people and focused only on fulfilling the need of government’s henchmen’s needs.”

(Source: Daily News – By Sandasen Marasinghe, Camelia Nathaniel and Amali Mallawaarachchi)