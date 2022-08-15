3-hour power cuts in Sri Lanka from 16th to 19th August
Posted in Local News
3-hour Power cuts will take place in Sri Lanka from 16th -19th August as follows, said the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).
The power cut schedule for August 16, 17, 18 and 19 are as follows:
Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW:
One hour and 40 minutes during daytime / One hour and 20 minutes at night
Groups CC:
Two hours and 30 minutes between 6:00 AM and 8:30 AM
Groups MNOXYZ:
Three hours between 5:30 AM and 8:30 AM
