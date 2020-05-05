333 Navy personnel in total have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka thus far.

24 others who associated Navy sailors who tested positive for COVID-19 previously have also contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, 10 persons attached to the Sri Lanka Army and an Airman have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the country increased to 751 after 33 new patients were identified yesterday.

194 persons have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Eight deaths have also been linked to COVID-19.

