Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana said that though the ongoing lockdown would be lifted systematically in the high risk areas facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the public should conduct their affairs while respecting the quarantine laws.

He warned that all those not willing to comply with these regulations will be apprehended and promptly prosecuted.

Rohana also warned that those found guilty of flouting quarantine regulations will receive a two-year jail term based on provisions contained in Section 264 of the Penal Code.

He noted that the public must always bear in mind that despite the gradual lifting of the curfew, the fatal illness has not completely dissipated from the country.

He added that health regulations such as the wearing of facemasks, social distancing and adhering to the proper guidelines when travelling in vehicles would have to be followed to the letter by the people.

He said that the necessary health regulations to be followed by the people would be released to the public shortly.

Rohana also said that despite the lifting of the lockdown, the Police had also banned activities such as going on picnics; being engaged in sports activities, travelling between Districts unnecessarily and staging tamashas.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By J.T. de Silva)