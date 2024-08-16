34 parties sign ‘Puluwan Sri Lanka’ agreement to support Ranil Wickremesinghe
Posted by Editor on August 16, 2024 - 10:35 am
34 political parties and alliances in Sri Lanka signed the ‘Puluwan Sri Lanka’ agreement at the Waters Edge Hotel in Battaramulla this morning (August 16).
By signing, they pledged their support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming Presidential Election.
Making a speech at the opening ceremony of the ‘Puluwan Sri Lanka’ convention, President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized that these parties and alliances are not merely forming a political coalition but are also committed to shaping the future of the country and its people.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Budget sufficient despite longer ballot paper, confirms Election Commissioner August 17, 2024
- CSD members to receive housing support and increased ration allowance August 17, 2024
- Ferry service between Sri Lanka and India resumes August 16, 2024
- Sri Lanka to provide additional firearm for members of parliament August 16, 2024
- 34 parties sign ‘Puluwan Sri Lanka’ agreement to support Ranil Wickremesinghe August 16, 2024
Thailand has appointed 37 year scion of the ruling family, Paetongtarn Shinawatra,, as PM.
I hope Sri Lanka will follow the example and vote for the 38-year-old candidate from the ruling Medamulana Clan as its next leader.
Sunali,
You are right.
As the thaatha and the baapa are losing the game under the burden of their wealth and guilt, we should vote for the 38-year-old playboy scion and give him 65% of the vote just as we did for the war-hero coward who fled in a boat
Poor choice of venue (Water’s Edge, Battaramulla).
That is an upper-middle-class wedding sanctuary for rich kids.
‘Puluwan Sri Lanka’ (based on Obama’s ‘Yes We Can’) should have been signed off in a green open land in the wilderness.
People those who have the capacity to remember the recent history, should think of how the JAHAPALANAYA ended (a coalition of parties with opposing agenda came together to fight the election just to remove Mahinda Rajapaksha and then internal ‘kulalkema’ begun), and what it did for the country during the term of the government. If unable to learn by experience, there is nobody to blame,