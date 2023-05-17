May 17 2023 May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

36-year-old shot dead in Anuradhapura

Gun shooting

A 36-year-old person was reportedly shot and killed in the Padaviya area in Anuradhapura last night (May 16).

The incident was reported along the Padaviya – Pulmude road, however the motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined, Police said.

Accordingly, further investigations into the shooting are being conducted by the Padaviya Police.

