36-year-old shot dead in Anuradhapura
Posted in Local News
A 36-year-old person was reportedly shot and killed in the Padaviya area in Anuradhapura last night (May 16).
The incident was reported along the Padaviya – Pulmude road, however the motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined, Police said.
Accordingly, further investigations into the shooting are being conducted by the Padaviya Police.
